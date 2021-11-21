Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

