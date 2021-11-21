Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WEX by 565.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Truist decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $136.14 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.