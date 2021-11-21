Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 344,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

