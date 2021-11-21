Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.78.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,185 shares of company stock worth $20,155,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $196.15 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

