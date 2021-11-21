Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

