Berenberg Bank Increases J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 275

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.46. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

