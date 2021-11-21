Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,328.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 245.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 282.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

