Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.61.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.