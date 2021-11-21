BeatzCoin Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $87.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001364 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

