Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

