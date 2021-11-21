BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. BBQ has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that BBQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

