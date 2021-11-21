Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $100.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

