Barrington Research Raises Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target to $66.00

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.