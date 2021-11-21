Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $$20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

