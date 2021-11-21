Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.69% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JKD opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.