Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

