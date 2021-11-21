Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arconic were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.