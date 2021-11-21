Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 875,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,445. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

