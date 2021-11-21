Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a sell rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$20.58 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.98.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

