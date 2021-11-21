B. Riley Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $77.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.91% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of VSCO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

