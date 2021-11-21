B. Riley Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $54.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

