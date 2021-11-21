Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.89 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,553,717. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

