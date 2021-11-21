Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $523.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $389.78 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

