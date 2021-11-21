Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $37.95. 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Specifically, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

