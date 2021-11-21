AXPR Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $202,763.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.