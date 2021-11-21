AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.
AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
