AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

