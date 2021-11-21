Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 277,888 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

