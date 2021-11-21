Avant Diagnostics Inc’s (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Avant Diagnostics’ (OTCMKTS:AVDX) quiet period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Avant Diagnostics had issued 26,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.