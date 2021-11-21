Autoneum’s (ATNNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. Autoneum has a one year low of $165.87 and a one year high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

