Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

