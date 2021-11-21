Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 409,508 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

