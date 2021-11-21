Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in October

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 17,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

