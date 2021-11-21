Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. Atos has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $89.50.
