Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Atlas stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

