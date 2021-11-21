ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Buy

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACO.X. CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.72.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.83. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,338,836 shares in the company, valued at C$1,089,110,868.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.