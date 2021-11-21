Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Astronics worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 1,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.70 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

