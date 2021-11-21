ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

