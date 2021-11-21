ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.91) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,745 ($35.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,828.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,902.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Insiders have acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 over the last 90 days.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

