ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $755.55. ASML has a 1 year low of $420.75 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

