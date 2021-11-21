Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,838,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.