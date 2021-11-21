Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ASH traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 652,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,396. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

