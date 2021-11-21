Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.89.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.