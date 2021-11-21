Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

LFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,869,000.

