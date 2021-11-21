Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,524,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

