AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 94,911 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.