AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in fuboTV by 421.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in fuboTV by 24.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

