AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $546,000 in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Glatfelter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Glatfelter by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $772.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

