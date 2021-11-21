AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 315.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,526 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 159.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 154,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

