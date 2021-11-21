AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

