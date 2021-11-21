Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APRE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 466,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.